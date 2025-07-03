Left Menu

EU Aims for Swift Trade Agreement with U.S.

The European Union, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is targeting a preliminary trade agreement with the United States by July 9. The aim is to establish a foundational deal and work out the specifics thereafter, according to President von der Leyen at a press briefing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the European Union is targeting a preliminary trade agreement with the United States by July 9.

During a press conference, von der Leyen clarified that the EU aims to initially secure an 'agreement in principle' ahead of the deadline.

The strategy involves establishing fundamental terms between the EU and the U.S., with detailed negotiations to follow, ensuring a comprehensive bilateral trade deal.

