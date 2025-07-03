EU Aims for Swift Trade Agreement with U.S.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the European Union is targeting a preliminary trade agreement with the United States by July 9.

During a press conference, von der Leyen clarified that the EU aims to initially secure an 'agreement in principle' ahead of the deadline.

The strategy involves establishing fundamental terms between the EU and the U.S., with detailed negotiations to follow, ensuring a comprehensive bilateral trade deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)