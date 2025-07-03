Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks by BJP MLC

The Karnataka Congress took a definitive stance on Thursday, lodging a formal complaint against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The complaint was addressed to Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and accompanied by a police report filed at Vidhana Soudha.

The incident occurred during a protest at Vidhana Soudha, where Ravikumar's remarks were labeled by Congress as derogatory. Chief Whip of the Congress in the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed, expressed strong objection to these comments, stating they undermine the integrity and respect of high-ranking civil servants, particularly women officers.

Ahmed urged the council chairperson to consider the matter with seriousness and to impose disciplinary action on Ravikumar, potentially revoking his membership according to council rules and ethical guidelines. No responses were immediately available from either the Chief Secretary or Ravikumar regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)