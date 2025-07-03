Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks by BJP MLC

The Karnataka Congress has filed a complaint against BJP MLC N Ravikumar, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The issue was raised with Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and a police complaint was lodged at Vidhana Soudha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:41 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks by BJP MLC
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress took a definitive stance on Thursday, lodging a formal complaint against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The complaint was addressed to Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and accompanied by a police report filed at Vidhana Soudha.

The incident occurred during a protest at Vidhana Soudha, where Ravikumar's remarks were labeled by Congress as derogatory. Chief Whip of the Congress in the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed, expressed strong objection to these comments, stating they undermine the integrity and respect of high-ranking civil servants, particularly women officers.

Ahmed urged the council chairperson to consider the matter with seriousness and to impose disciplinary action on Ravikumar, potentially revoking his membership according to council rules and ethical guidelines. No responses were immediately available from either the Chief Secretary or Ravikumar regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025