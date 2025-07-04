Left Menu

Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 02:54 IST
Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration would start sending letters to countries, probably on Friday, to identify the tariff rates they would face on imports to the United States. Trump told reporters before departing for Iowa that he expected to sign "a couple of other deals" in addition to a trade agreement announced on Wednesday with Vietnam.

But he said his inclination was to send letters to most other countries, stating clearly what tariff rate they faced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025