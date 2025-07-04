Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration would start sending letters to countries, probably on Friday, to identify the tariff rates they would face on imports to the United States. Trump told reporters before departing for Iowa that he expected to sign "a couple of other deals" in addition to a trade agreement announced on Wednesday with Vietnam.

But he said his inclination was to send letters to most other countries, stating clearly what tariff rate they faced.

