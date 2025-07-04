Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 02:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration would start sending letters to countries, probably on Friday, to identify the tariff rates they would face on imports to the United States. Trump told reporters before departing for Iowa that he expected to sign "a couple of other deals" in addition to a trade agreement announced on Wednesday with Vietnam.
But he said his inclination was to send letters to most other countries, stating clearly what tariff rate they faced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- Iowa
- Trump
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050
Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Ambitions with Russian Partnership
Pioneering Film Bridges Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage
Decades of Justice: Vietnam Veteran's Execution Scheduled in Mississippi
Vietnam's Legal Reforms Spare Real Estate Tycoon from Death Penalty