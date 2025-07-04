BSP chief Mayawati slams Bihar govt for appointing principals to 5 colleges in Patna University through 'lottery'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday took a jibe at the Bihar government for appointing principals to five colleges in Patna University via a draw of lots. She alleged that the principals have not been appointed based on their expertise in a subject. Sharing an X post, Mayawati wrote, "The issue of appointing principals through a new 'lottery' system in five prestigious colleges of the renowned Patna University in Bihar has become quite interesting, garnering significant attention across the country, especially in the media and education sectors. Breaking away from established traditions, the peculiar system of appointments through a 'lottery' has led to Professor Anil Kumar, a chemistry professor, being appointed as the principal of Patna College, established in 1863 and dedicated to arts subjects."

Citing cases, she alleged that Dr Suheli Mehta, from the arts faculty, was appointed principal of a commerce college, while a male principal has been appointed for Magadh Mahila College. "Meanwhile, Professor Alka Yadav, the principal of home science at Bihar University, has been appointed as the new principal of the prestigious Patna Science College, known for advanced science education. Not only that, but a similar appointment has also taken place at the Commerce College," she wrote in the X post.

"For the first time, Dr. Suheli Mehta, a female professor from the arts faculty, has been appointed as principal, even though her subject is not taught at this college. Additionally, in the realm of women's education, the renowned Magadh Mahila College has received a male principal for only the second time in its long history. Professor N.P. Verma will be the new principal here, while Professor Yogendra Kumar Verma's lottery resulted in his appointment as the principal of Patna Law College," the X post further read. Hitting out at the Bihar government, Mayawati asked if the lottery system would be adopted in other BJP-ruled states as well.

She wrote, "This has sparked curiosity among people about whether the Bihar government and its chancellor, in the name of 'transparency and neutrality,' will justify such lottery-based principal appointments and whether this system will be implemented in other BJP-ruled states as well." She called it an attempt to hide the failure to appoint principals with transparency and neutrality.

"In reality, resorting to such a risky experiment to hide the failure to appoint principals for such important college positions with complete transparency, neutrality, and honesty seems, in the eyes of the public, more like an attempt to undermine rather than improve the higher education system. Similarly, if this tradition is adopted and non-experts are appointed in advanced and specialised institutions like medical colleges, IITs, and space science in the future, it would not be surprising," she added. She further asked the Centre to take action against the move.

"However, our party believes that such arbitrary and distorted experiments should not be conducted in any specialised field. Before this disease becomes severe and spreads further, it is hoped that the central government will take appropriate and prompt action in the interest of the public and the nation," the X post read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)