Mayawati's Strategic Blueprint: Strengthening BSP Amid Political Turbulence

Mayawati led a crucial meeting for the Bahujan Samaj Party to enhance its organizational strength and address issues with rival parties. She emphasized obtaining power democratically and discussed the challenges posed by international trade agreements, stressing the need to safeguard farmers' and Bahujans' interests.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Chief Mayawati convened an all-India meeting on Sunday, focusing on organizational strengthening and expanding the party's social base amid political turbulence.

The meeting, set at the central camp office on Mall Avenue, reviewed recent political conundrums and parliamentary stand-offs. Party officials evaluated the progress since their previous session in December 2025, strategizing on key issues affecting the public.

Mayawati lauded the relentless efforts of party workers against alleged adversities from rival factions and governmental bodies. She articulated aspirations for electoral triumphs via democratic avenues and addressed the challenges arising from international trade deals, particularly with the U.S., underscoring a potential crisis in the global order and emphasizing protection for farmers and Bahujans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

