Left Menu

Special revision of electoral rolls: Cong calls it 'sinister' move to deprive lakhs of franchise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:20 IST
Special revision of electoral rolls: Cong calls it 'sinister' move to deprive lakhs of franchise
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is a ''sinister exercise'' to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise and a clear effort to ''destroy'' the electoral system in the state.

On Wednesday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the EC over the SIR issue and raised concerns over its timing, alleging that over two crore voters of the state may be disenfranchised by this mammoth exercise being done just ahead of assembly elections.

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has decoded the entire exercise to a group of opposition parties to assuage their fears.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said, ''This government specialises in giving people hell. The SIR is a sinister exercise to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise.'' ''The unnecessary haste, and their absolute refusal to address genuine concerns raised by the Opposition, points to this being a clear effort to destroy the electoral system in Bihar,'' he said.

''We will not let this go through. They must halt this ridiculous exercise immediately,'' Venugopal said.

The EC had met representatives of various political parties here on Wednesday and heard their concerns, issues and queries raised by them and ''decoded for them the entire special intensive revision''.

Representatives of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey) had met the poll panel.

The EC told the parties that the exercise is being held in a planned, structured and phased manner to facilitate the inclusion of all eligible citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025