IGP promotes 555 head constables to ASI rank in Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:33 IST
As many as 555 head constables were promoted to the next rank of assistant inspector (ASI) in the Jammu region on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab on Friday, a spokesperson said.

The move aims to strengthen leadership at the grassroots level and enhance operational efficiency, he said.

The promoted ASIs will now take on greater responsibilities in investigations, public safety, and team leadership, he said.

Congratulating the promoted personnel and their families, IGP Bhim Sen Tuti expressed confidence that they would serve with greater dedication and professionalism in their new roles.

Tuti said that the promotions recognise their hard work and commitment and urged them to uphold the highest standards of policing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

