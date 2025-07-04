Left Menu

Wherever Gujaratis have gone in world, they have made their state proud: Shah

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:42 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday showered encomium on the people of Gujarat, saying wherever they have gone in the world, they have made their home state proud and the community has always stayed away from controversies.

Speaking at the inauguration of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Pune, he noted that when Gujaratis go to any other state in the country, they not only persevere their own culture and traditions, but also become an integral part of that society, contributing to its progress.

Shah, who spoke in Gujarati, emphasised that the state's natives have enhanced Gujarat's stature at the global stage with their entrepreneurship, skills and hard work.

''Wherever Gujaratis have gone in the world, they have made Gujarat proud and Gujarati society has never been involved in any kind of controversy or dispute. When Gujaratis go to in any other state in the country, they do not merely persevere (their own culture), but become an integral part of that society, contributing to its progress,'' said the BJP leader.

The Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Kondhwa has been built by the Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj, which was set up in 1913.

Shah lauded the contribution of the organisation in keeping the Gujarati community united in Pune for the last 112 years.

