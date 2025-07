Hamas says has given 'positive' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Hamas says it has given a "positive" response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza but said further talks were needed on implementation.

It was not clear if Hamas' statement meant it had accepted the proposal from US President Donald Trump for a 60-day ceasefire. Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war, now nearly 21 months old.

In a statement issued late Friday, Hamas said it has "delivered the response to the mediators, which was positive." "The movement is ready in all seriousness to enter immediately into a round of negotiations on the mechanism to implement this framework," it said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)