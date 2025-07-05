Left Menu

Language Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Thackeray Brothers Unite Amid Debate

A viral video depicting assault over language preference in Maharashtra has sparked controversy. Congress leader Raj Babbar blames the BJP, while MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Raj and Uddhav Thackeray unite against enforced linguistic policies. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warns against hooliganism as language tensions simmer.

Updated: 05-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:27 IST
Language Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Thackeray Brothers Unite Amid Debate
Congress leader Raj Babbar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra finds itself in the throes of a linguistic debate after a controversial video surfaced showing a shop owner being assaulted for not speaking Marathi. Congress leader Raj Babbar has accused the BJP government of fostering an environment that prioritizes Marathi over Hindi, hoping for a dignified resolution.

In an unexpected turn of events, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray put aside their differences to unite at a rally in Mumbai. This collaboration follows the Maharashtra government's decision to revoke resolutions introducing Hindi as a third language, an act that has stirred emotions across the state.

Addressing the rally, Raj Thackeray expressed his belief that regional pride should not overshadow national unity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned violent protests and assured strict action against those inciting language-based disputes, advocating for respect towards all Indian languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

