Language Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Thackeray Brothers Unite Amid Debate

Maharashtra finds itself in the throes of a linguistic debate after a controversial video surfaced showing a shop owner being assaulted for not speaking Marathi. Congress leader Raj Babbar has accused the BJP government of fostering an environment that prioritizes Marathi over Hindi, hoping for a dignified resolution.

In an unexpected turn of events, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray put aside their differences to unite at a rally in Mumbai. This collaboration follows the Maharashtra government's decision to revoke resolutions introducing Hindi as a third language, an act that has stirred emotions across the state.

Addressing the rally, Raj Thackeray expressed his belief that regional pride should not overshadow national unity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned violent protests and assured strict action against those inciting language-based disputes, advocating for respect towards all Indian languages.

