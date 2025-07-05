Left Menu

Scandal Rocks Spanish Politics: Resignations and Allegations Erupt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's effort to reform his Socialist party (PSOE) amidst a corruption scandal is derailed by sexual harassment allegations against party official Francisco Salazar. While Sanchez plans to reassure party members, Francisco's resignation and other scandals continue to threaten political stability.

05-07-2025
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces mounting challenges as an attempt to reform his Socialist party (PSOE) amid a corruption scandal falters due to new sexual harassment allegations.

Francisco Salazar, who was to be named in the party shake-up, resigned amid accusations of inappropriate conduct towards a junior employee, prompting the PSOE to launch an investigation.

The unfolding scandal threatens to destabilize Sanchez's government, with members of the party and the public expressing mixed confidence in Sanchez's upcoming measures to address the situation.

