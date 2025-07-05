Kerala’s Veteran Leader V S Achuthanandan Remains in ICU

V S Achuthanandan, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, continues to be in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital, according to sources from the medical facility. His condition remains unchanged since his admission on June 23 due to cardiac arrest and other health complications stemming from his advanced age.

The hospital's latest bulletin, issued on Saturday, confirmed that the 101-year-old influential political figure remains under intensive care. The medical team offered no further specifics regarding his treatment regimen at this time.

Achuthanandan, a prominent figure in Kerala's political sphere, has largely withdrawn from public activity in recent years. His remarkable leadership was most notably demonstrated during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)