Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Sidestepping Jayaprakash Narayan Legacy

Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP for allegedly sabotaging the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre to sell it. He claims the project, initiated by Mulayam Singh Yadav to honor Jayaprakash Narayan, isn't managed well and is now being handed over to Lucknow Development Authority, suggesting ulterior motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:16 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of a strategic ploy to undermine the legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan. The BJP allegedly dismantled the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) society via a cabinet decision, paving the way for its potential sale.

Yadav criticized the government, stating that the JPNIC was established to honor Narayan, a prominent figure in India's struggle for democracy and socialism. He expressed concerns over the government's intent, fearing a commercial exploitation of the site by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet recently decided to dissolve the JPNIC society, passing its management to the LDA. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced this transfer, noting the LDA's responsibility for the centre's upkeep and potential collaboration with private entities.

