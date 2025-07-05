Left Menu

Scandals Shake Spain's Socialist Party Amid Sanchez's Reforms

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's efforts to address a corruption scandal were complicated by the resignation of an official he recently promoted, amid sexual harassment allegations. The scandal unfolded as the PSOE initiated an investigation. Sanchez announced reforms to combat corruption and called for mechanisms to report abuse.

05-07-2025
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced new challenges in tackling a corruption scandal on Saturday, as sexual harassment allegations led to the resignation of a recently promoted official in his Socialist party.

The official, Francisco Salazar, offered to resign and requested an investigation into the claims. This development overshadowed Sanchez's anticipated speech at the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, where he was set to address concerns about the party's tarnished reputation.

Sanchez urged women facing abuse to report through party channels and announced reforms against corruption, emphasizing his intent to lead through the turmoil. Despite public discontent, his coalition remains largely supportive, staving off potential no-confidence motions.

