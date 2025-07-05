Scandals Shake Spain's Socialist Party Amid Sanchez's Reforms

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced new challenges in tackling a corruption scandal on Saturday, as sexual harassment allegations led to the resignation of a recently promoted official in his Socialist party.

The official, Francisco Salazar, offered to resign and requested an investigation into the claims. This development overshadowed Sanchez's anticipated speech at the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, where he was set to address concerns about the party's tarnished reputation.

Sanchez urged women facing abuse to report through party channels and announced reforms against corruption, emphasizing his intent to lead through the turmoil. Despite public discontent, his coalition remains largely supportive, staving off potential no-confidence motions.

