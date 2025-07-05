Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP's Strategy on Jayaprakash Narayan Centre

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a strategic dismantlement of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) Society. He argued this was done through a cabinet decision aiming to sell it off through private channels.

Addressing reporters, Yadav emphasized the significance of the JPNIC, recognizing Jayaprakash Narayan's contributions to democracy and socialism in India. He condemned the government's lack of initiative in maintaining the centre, which stands as a testament to India's revolutionary history and socialist ideals.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet recently resolved to dissolve the established JPNIC Society, transferring its management to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated the LDA would oversee the centre's completion and operation, backed by a loan repayable over 30 years.

