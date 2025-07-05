Tensions Over Language Escalate: Investor Kedia Apologizes After MNS Office Attack

Five supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained on Saturday following an assault on the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli. The attack stemmed from Kedia's contentious social media post about not wanting to learn Marathi, challenging MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

In the aftermath, Kedia issued a public apology, claiming he overreacted under stress. He expressed admiration for Thackeray and the causes he champions. Kedia acknowledged uploading his post in a compromised state of mind due to mounting pressure.

The incident underlines ongoing tensions around language use in Mumbai, exacerbated by MNS's aggressive stance on the importance of Marathi. Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the attack, criticizing MNS's methods as unconstitutional while acknowledging Marathi's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)