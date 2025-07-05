Left Menu

Tensions Over Language Escalate: Investor Kedia Apologizes After MNS Office Attack

Following an attack on his office by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters, investor Sushil Kedia apologized for a social media post about not learning Marathi. Kedia had criticized Raj Thackeray, prompting the backlash. Five individuals were arrested as political tensions over language policy continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained on Saturday following an assault on the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli. The attack stemmed from Kedia's contentious social media post about not wanting to learn Marathi, challenging MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

In the aftermath, Kedia issued a public apology, claiming he overreacted under stress. He expressed admiration for Thackeray and the causes he champions. Kedia acknowledged uploading his post in a compromised state of mind due to mounting pressure.

The incident underlines ongoing tensions around language use in Mumbai, exacerbated by MNS's aggressive stance on the importance of Marathi. Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the attack, criticizing MNS's methods as unconstitutional while acknowledging Marathi's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

