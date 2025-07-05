Left Menu

Trump Responds to Texas Flood Tragedy

President Donald Trump announced efforts by his administration, in coordination with state and local officials, to address the severe flooding situation in Texas. At least 24 people have died and dozens are missing. Trump's message also stressed support for affected families and praised first responders.

Updated: 05-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:42 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing flood crisis in Texas on Saturday, highlighting efforts by his administration and local officials to manage the situation. The devastating floods have resulted in at least 24 confirmed deaths, with several people still reported missing.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was en route to Texas to assist with the response and coordination efforts on the ground. The severe weather has placed significant demands on local emergency services.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Trump stated, 'Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best,' through a post on Truth Social.

