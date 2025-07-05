Zelenskiy Hails 'Most Productive' Talk with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labeled his latest discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump as the most successful they've had. During a video address, Zelenskiy emphasized the productivity of their interaction.

The conversation centered around air defense, with a particular focus on acquiring the Patriot missile system. Zelenskiy highlighted its importance in countering ballistic threats.

Expressing appreciation for the U.S.'s supportive stance, Zelenskiy noted the willingness to aid Ukraine's defense capabilities through this system.

