Zelenskiy Hails 'Most Productive' Talk with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his recent discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump as their most fruitful yet. Topics included air defense systems, with a focus on obtaining the Patriot system to combat ballistic threats. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support in this area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:34 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labeled his latest discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump as the most successful they've had. During a video address, Zelenskiy emphasized the productivity of their interaction.

The conversation centered around air defense, with a particular focus on acquiring the Patriot missile system. Zelenskiy highlighted its importance in countering ballistic threats.

Expressing appreciation for the U.S.'s supportive stance, Zelenskiy noted the willingness to aid Ukraine's defense capabilities through this system.

