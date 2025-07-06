BRICS Diplomats Achieve Joint Declaration Amid Expanding Membership

In a significant development, diplomats from the BRICS group have finalized a joint declaration during their summit in Rio de Janeiro. This collaborative agreement was reached despite existing complexities within the group's expanding membership, which now includes nations such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, among others.

The commitment to consensus within BRICS has been underscored, even as the group faces challenges in reaching common ground on contentious global issues. These include the situation in Gaza, the Israel-Iran conflict, and proposals for African representation in United Nations Security Council reforms.

Moreover, the group aims to continue its indirect criticism of U.S. trade policies, particularly around tariffs. The agreed declaration marks a crucial step in BRICS' efforts to collectively represent the Global South amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

