Modi Receives Key to Buenos Aires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the key to Buenos Aires during his visit to Argentina, where he held extensive discussions with President Javier Milei to enhance trade and collaboration in various sectors, including defense, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

Updated: 06-07-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During an official visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the key to the city of Buenos Aires, marking a significant gesture by the local administration.

Modi, in an X post, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Jorge Macri, the city's Chief, for this honor. His two-day visit to the Argentine capital is part of a broader five-nation tour.

Earlier, Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with President Javier Milei, where both leaders committed to expanding bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation in sectors such as defense, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

Latest News

