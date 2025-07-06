Modi Receives Key to Buenos Aires

During an official visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the key to the city of Buenos Aires, marking a significant gesture by the local administration.

Modi, in an X post, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Jorge Macri, the city's Chief, for this honor. His two-day visit to the Argentine capital is part of a broader five-nation tour.

Earlier, Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with President Javier Milei, where both leaders committed to expanding bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation in sectors such as defense, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)