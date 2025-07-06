Left Menu

Elon Musk Forms 'America Party' Amidst Political Rift with Trump

Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political entity, the 'America Party', following dissatisfaction with a tax-cut and spending bill signed by Donald Trump. Musk, an erstwhile supporter, has criticized the bill and indicated intentions to challenge lawmakers backing it, stirring concern among Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:53 IST
Elon Musk Forms 'America Party' Amidst Political Rift with Trump

In a surprising move, Elon Musk declared the establishment of a new political faction, the 'America Party', on Saturday. This announcement, broadcasted on X, comes in response to a controversial tax-cut and spending bill validated by former President Donald Trump.

Musk, an erstwhile backer of Trump, expressed vehement opposition to the recently enacted law, which he considers a misstep. Once a frontrunner in Trump's governance team, Musk's departure from the former President's camp has been largely fueled by this financial legislature.

The tensions have raised alarm bells within the Republican Party, worried about potential repercussions in the upcoming 2026 congressional elections due to this burgeoning political schism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025