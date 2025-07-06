Elon Musk Forms 'America Party' Amidst Political Rift with Trump

In a surprising move, Elon Musk declared the establishment of a new political faction, the 'America Party', on Saturday. This announcement, broadcasted on X, comes in response to a controversial tax-cut and spending bill validated by former President Donald Trump.

Musk, an erstwhile backer of Trump, expressed vehement opposition to the recently enacted law, which he considers a misstep. Once a frontrunner in Trump's governance team, Musk's departure from the former President's camp has been largely fueled by this financial legislature.

The tensions have raised alarm bells within the Republican Party, worried about potential repercussions in the upcoming 2026 congressional elections due to this burgeoning political schism.

