Modi's Strategic Endeavor: Strengthening BRICS Ties and Bilateral Relationships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brazil for a significant four-day visit aimed at participating in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertaking a pivotal state visit. Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the Galeao International Airport late Saturday.

This marks the fourth stop on Modi's extensive five-nation tour. He expressed his optimism for productive meetings during this visit, emphasizing India's commitment to the BRICS partnership. The visit also includes a state visit to Brasília, at the invitation of President Lula.

Modi's itinerary involves key meetings with world leaders to strengthen ties within the expanded BRICS framework, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. His journey represents the first bilateral visit to Brazil by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades.