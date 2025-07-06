Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Endeavor: Strengthening BRICS Ties and Bilateral Relationships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day visit to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit and a state visit to Brasília. The visit is part of his five-nation tour, aiming to bolster cooperation with emerging economies. Modi plans to engage with world leaders and expand BRICS membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:53 IST
Modi's Strategic Endeavor: Strengthening BRICS Ties and Bilateral Relationships
Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brazil for a significant four-day visit aimed at participating in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertaking a pivotal state visit. Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the Galeao International Airport late Saturday.

This marks the fourth stop on Modi's extensive five-nation tour. He expressed his optimism for productive meetings during this visit, emphasizing India's commitment to the BRICS partnership. The visit also includes a state visit to Brasília, at the invitation of President Lula.

Modi's itinerary involves key meetings with world leaders to strengthen ties within the expanded BRICS framework, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. His journey represents the first bilateral visit to Brazil by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025