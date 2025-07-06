Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a four-day visit to Brazil, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the country in nearly six decades. He is set to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit to Brasília. Modi's arrival in Rio de Janeiro was met with a ceremonial reception at Galeao International Airport.

The high-profile visit is the fourth leg of his five-nation tour, which has already included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina. In a statement on social media platform X, Modi expressed optimism for the meetings ahead. He has pledged to reinforce India's dedication to the BRICS partnership, highlighting the bloc's importance as a platform for cooperation among emerging economies.

Prior to Brazil, Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Argentine President Javier Milei to diversify trade and boost collaboration in sectors like defence, minerals, and energy. Additionally, BRICS has recently expanded to include five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, signaling a shift towards a more multipolar world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)