Elon Musk's New Political Party: A Shake-Up in US Politics

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and former adviser to Donald Trump, has announced the formation of the America Party, challenging the US two-party system. Sparked by disagreements with Trump, Musk seeks a fiscally conservative platform. Official registration is pending, but plans for influence in upcoming elections are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:18 IST
In a bold political move, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced the creation of the America Party, aiming to challenge the US's entrenched two-party system. The announcement followed a public fallout with former ally Donald Trump and highlights Musk's criticism of current fiscal policies.

On his social media platform X, Musk detailed plans for the new political entity, promising to return 'freedom' to the American people. He cited a recent poll indicating a popular demand for a new political party, claiming voter support by a 2 to 1 margin.

While the America Party has yet to file with the Federal Election Commission, Musk's initiative underscores growing dissatisfaction with traditional party lines. As the party seeks to gain traction, it plans to back select candidates in the 2024 midterm elections, potentially altering the political landscape.

