Gadkari Warns of Global Conflict Amid Rising Superpower Tensions

In a somber address, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari raised concerns about the escalating global conflicts involving superpowers. Speaking at the 'Beyond Borders' book launch in Nagpur, Gadkari pointed to dangerous confrontations such as those between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Iran.

Gadkari hailed India as a beacon of peace, thanks to its Buddhist heritage, and called for global reflection on current international dynamics. He suggested that unchecked authoritarianism and advancing military technology made the situation perilous for global harmony.

The minister warned that these factors create a breeding ground for another World War and stressed the urgent need for global discourse to address these growing tensions. Gadkari also called attention to the rising use of missiles and drones in warfare, which increasingly threaten civilian areas worldwide.