Honoring Mookerjee: A Legacy of Unity and Integrity
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, acknowledging his influence on India's political and educational sectors. Mookerjee was celebrated as a visionary leader and patriot who played a vital role in national integration, with a notable focus on the unity of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the enduring impact of Syama Prasad Mookerjee during a commemoration of his 125th birth anniversary. Mookerjee is credited with shaping India's political and educational framework.
Governor Bhalla highlighted Mookerjee's dedication to national unity and constitutional integrity, particularly his role in integrating Jammu and Kashmir. Mookerjee's famous assertion, 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Nishan, do Pradhan nahi chalenge,' underscores his commitment to a unified India.
The event included a documentary on Mookerjee's life and a musical tribute, urging citizens to draw inspiration from his legacy of service and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yoga Day Unites in Jammu and Kashmir
Gupta Criticizes LG's Overreach in Jammu and Kashmir Governance
Transforming Connectivity: Major Road Projects Approved for Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir CM Advocates Reopening Tourist Spots
Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration