Honoring Mookerjee: A Legacy of Unity and Integrity

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the enduring impact of Syama Prasad Mookerjee during a commemoration of his 125th birth anniversary. Mookerjee is credited with shaping India's political and educational framework.

Governor Bhalla highlighted Mookerjee's dedication to national unity and constitutional integrity, particularly his role in integrating Jammu and Kashmir. Mookerjee's famous assertion, 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Nishan, do Pradhan nahi chalenge,' underscores his commitment to a unified India.

The event included a documentary on Mookerjee's life and a musical tribute, urging citizens to draw inspiration from his legacy of service and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)