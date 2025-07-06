Honoring a Visionary: Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy and Influence on Modern India

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commemorated Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, praising his profound influence on India's development. Vaishnaw highlighted Mookerjee's advocacy for learning in native languages, which is now a feature of today's National Education Policy.

The railway minister paid homage at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Park in Delhi, citing Mookerjee's significant contributions to shaping modern India. Vaishnaw noted Mookerjee's efforts against Article 370, which paved the way for its 2019 abrogation, facilitating efforts to integrate Kashmir economically and emotionally with India.

On the occasion, Vaishnaw encouraged MPs to submit improvement plans for local railway stations. Delving into infrastructure, he mentioned the increased railway budget under PM Modi and plans for modernizing Delhi's key stations. Additionally, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded Mookerjee's dedication to India's unity and constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)