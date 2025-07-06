Modi's Clarion Call Against Terrorism at BRICS Summit

During a crucial session on peace and security at the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced a strong stance against terrorism. He urged the global community to impose strict sanctions on terrorists, highlighting the need for unyielding international cooperation in this regard. Modi's remarks came in light of the recent 'cowardly' Pahalgam terror attack, which he described as an affront not only to India but to the collective conscience of humanity.

The attack in Pahalgam, described as a strike on India's soul and dignity, claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Modi stressed that differentiating between the victims and supporters of terrorism is crucial and called for a true alignment between words and actions in the fight against terrorism. He appealed to leaders not to allow geopolitical considerations to sway their resolve against terrorism.

Additionally, Modi expressed his gratitude to countries that stood by India following the Pahalgam attack and voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. His powerful message reiterated the necessity for a principled and united approach in tackling ongoing global terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)