Left Menu

Modi's Clarion Call Against Terrorism at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BRICS Summit, emphasized the need for decisive action against terrorism. He condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as an assault on India's dignity and humanity at large. Modi called for unwavering global unity in combating terrorism and addressed his concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:27 IST
Modi's Clarion Call Against Terrorism at BRICS Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a crucial session on peace and security at the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced a strong stance against terrorism. He urged the global community to impose strict sanctions on terrorists, highlighting the need for unyielding international cooperation in this regard. Modi's remarks came in light of the recent 'cowardly' Pahalgam terror attack, which he described as an affront not only to India but to the collective conscience of humanity.

The attack in Pahalgam, described as a strike on India's soul and dignity, claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Modi stressed that differentiating between the victims and supporters of terrorism is crucial and called for a true alignment between words and actions in the fight against terrorism. He appealed to leaders not to allow geopolitical considerations to sway their resolve against terrorism.

Additionally, Modi expressed his gratitude to countries that stood by India following the Pahalgam attack and voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. His powerful message reiterated the necessity for a principled and united approach in tackling ongoing global terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025