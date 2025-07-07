Hezbollah's Defiance & Ashoura: A Call for Resistance

In a recent video address, Hezbollah's leader Naim Kassem reinforced the militant group's refusal to disarm despite increasing international and domestic pressure, citing ongoing Israeli occupation and airstrikes in southern Lebanon as key reasons.

Thousands gathered in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday to commemorate Ashoura, a Shiite holy day symbolizing resistance against oppression, coinciding with recent hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

As reports of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon continued, US envoy Tom Barrack plans to discuss disarmament proposals with Lebanese officials, framing the situation as a critical moment in Lebanon's pursuit of unity and security.

