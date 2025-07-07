Hezbollah's Defiance & Ashoura: A Call for Resistance
Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem reaffirmed the group's stance against disarmament amid continued Israeli occupation and airstrikes. Speaking during Ashoura, a symbolic day of resistance for Shiites, Kassem highlighted Hezbollah's need for missile capabilities to protect Lebanon until Israeli forces withdraw completely from southern Lebanon and stop their aggression.
In a recent video address, Hezbollah's leader Naim Kassem reinforced the militant group's refusal to disarm despite increasing international and domestic pressure, citing ongoing Israeli occupation and airstrikes in southern Lebanon as key reasons.
Thousands gathered in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday to commemorate Ashoura, a Shiite holy day symbolizing resistance against oppression, coinciding with recent hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
As reports of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon continued, US envoy Tom Barrack plans to discuss disarmament proposals with Lebanese officials, framing the situation as a critical moment in Lebanon's pursuit of unity and security.
