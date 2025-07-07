End of an Era: UP's 'Tiger' Anand Singh Passes Away

Kunwar Anand Singh, a prominent political figure and former Member of Parliament from Gonda, passed away at the age of 87 in Lucknow. His unexpected demise has created a wave of mourning, with condolences pouring in from across the political spectrum, including from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Born into the prominent Mankapur royal family, Singh cultivated a unique legacy in Uttar Pradesh politics. Educated at Colvin Taluqedar College, he transitioned into politics after managing his ancestral agricultural estate. Singh's political career saw him serving multiple terms as an MLA and MP, becoming a key player in state politics.

Renowned as the 'UP Tiger,' Singh's influence echoed throughout eastern Uttar Pradesh. His impact was felt far and wide, with the Gonda district witnessing his unparalleled political prowess. Singh's passing signals the conclusion of a significant chapter in the state's political history, leaving an indelible mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)