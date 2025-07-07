Left Menu

Legacy of 'UP Tiger': Anand Singh's Enduring Influence on Uttar Pradesh Politics

Kunwar Anand Singh, a former Member of Parliament from Gonda and father of Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, passed away at 87. Known as the 'UP Tiger', Singh was influential in Uttar Pradesh politics, with a legacy shaping political landscapes for decades. His demise signifies the end of an era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:49 IST
Legacy of 'UP Tiger': Anand Singh's Enduring Influence on Uttar Pradesh Politics
Anand Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Kunwar Anand Singh, a former Member of Parliament from Gonda and the father of the current Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, has passed away at the age of 87 in Lucknow. Singh, a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh's political arena, was affectionately known as the 'UP Tiger.'

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from local political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Both leaders took to social media to express their sadness over Singh's demise, highlighting his long-standing impact on the state's political landscape.

Born into the Mankapur royal family, Singh's political journey began in the UP Assembly in the 1960s. Over the decades, he served multiple terms, even holding an influential role as the state's agriculture minister. His passing marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025