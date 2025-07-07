Legacy of 'UP Tiger': Anand Singh's Enduring Influence on Uttar Pradesh Politics

Kunwar Anand Singh, a former Member of Parliament from Gonda and the father of the current Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, has passed away at the age of 87 in Lucknow. Singh, a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh's political arena, was affectionately known as the 'UP Tiger.'

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from local political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Both leaders took to social media to express their sadness over Singh's demise, highlighting his long-standing impact on the state's political landscape.

Born into the Mankapur royal family, Singh's political journey began in the UP Assembly in the 1960s. Over the decades, he served multiple terms, even holding an influential role as the state's agriculture minister. His passing marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)