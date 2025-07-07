'BRICS in Focus: A Catalyst for Cooperation, Not Confrontation'

China has clarified that BRICS is not intended as a confrontational bloc, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose a 10% tariff on nations they view as embracing anti-American policies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted that BRICS promotes cooperation, inclusivity, and mutual benefits, directly countering Trump's stance.

Despite Trump's escalation, BRICS remains committed to openness and collaboration, with its leaders convening in Brazil for the 17th Summit, emphasizing the importance of developing markets and unity.

