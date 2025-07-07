Left Menu

'BRICS in Focus: A Catalyst for Cooperation, Not Confrontation'

China asserts that BRICS is a cooperative platform, not aimed at any third country, amid Trump's tariff threats on nations adopting perceived anti-American policies. The stance underscores BRICS's mission of openness and inclusiveness, as leaders meet in Brazil for the 17th Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has clarified that BRICS is not intended as a confrontational bloc, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose a 10% tariff on nations they view as embracing anti-American policies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted that BRICS promotes cooperation, inclusivity, and mutual benefits, directly countering Trump's stance.

Despite Trump's escalation, BRICS remains committed to openness and collaboration, with its leaders convening in Brazil for the 17th Summit, emphasizing the importance of developing markets and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

