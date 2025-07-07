Resurgence of Royal Sentiment: Nepalese Rally for Former King

Amid increasing support for the reinstatement of Nepal's monarchy, hundreds of supporters gathered outside the residence of the former king, Gyanendra Shah, to celebrate his 74th birthday. This gathering marks a resurgence of royalist sentiment in the Himalayan nation, calling for a return to monarchical governance.

Nepal transitioned to a republic in 2008, replacing the monarchy with a presidential system. However, recent months have seen a growing demand to reinstate Shah as king. His supporters accuse the country's major political parties of corruption and ineffective governance, leading to frustration among the population.

Despite the clamorous calls for Shah's return, the former king remains a figure of complex historical significance. Having previously dominated the political scene by disbanding the government and assuming absolute power in 2005, Shah relinquished control following widespread protests in 2006, which eventually led to the monarchy's abolition.

