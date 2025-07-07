Left Menu

Resurgence of Royal Sentiment: Nepalese Rally for Former King

The support for Nepal's former king, Gyanendra Shah, is increasing as hundreds gathered to celebrate his 74th birthday, showcasing a growing movement for the monarchy's restoration. Although the monarchy was abolished in 2008, royalists demand his reinstatement, accusing the political class of corruption and failed governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:08 IST
Resurgence of Royal Sentiment: Nepalese Rally for Former King
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Amid increasing support for the reinstatement of Nepal's monarchy, hundreds of supporters gathered outside the residence of the former king, Gyanendra Shah, to celebrate his 74th birthday. This gathering marks a resurgence of royalist sentiment in the Himalayan nation, calling for a return to monarchical governance.

Nepal transitioned to a republic in 2008, replacing the monarchy with a presidential system. However, recent months have seen a growing demand to reinstate Shah as king. His supporters accuse the country's major political parties of corruption and ineffective governance, leading to frustration among the population.

Despite the clamorous calls for Shah's return, the former king remains a figure of complex historical significance. Having previously dominated the political scene by disbanding the government and assuming absolute power in 2005, Shah relinquished control following widespread protests in 2006, which eventually led to the monarchy's abolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025