Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Turkish Soldiers Succumb to Methane Poisoning

Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search mission in northern Iraq. The operation, linked to the Claw-Lock campaign against the PKK, saw soldiers trapped in a cave. The Defence Ministry expressed condolences and promised swift inspections and evaluations in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Turkish Soldiers Succumb to Methane Poisoning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Twelve members of the Turkish armed forces lost their lives to methane poisoning during a cave search mission in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry. The operation, part of the Claw-Lock campaign against PKK militants, resulted in a tragic loss after methane exposure.

The incident occurred as nineteen soldiers entered a mountain cave and were exposed to methane gas. Five soldiers died on Sunday, followed by another seven on Monday. The Defence Ministry extended condolences and hoped for swift recovery for the other affected troops.

Senior Defence officials, including Defence Minister Yasar Guler, are set to visit the region for inspections and to attend funeral ceremonies. The Claw-Lock Operation has been ongoing since April 2022 to target Kurdish militant activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025