Tragedy Strikes: Turkish Soldiers Succumb to Methane Poisoning
Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search mission in northern Iraq. The operation, linked to the Claw-Lock campaign against the PKK, saw soldiers trapped in a cave. The Defence Ministry expressed condolences and promised swift inspections and evaluations in the aftermath.
Twelve members of the Turkish armed forces lost their lives to methane poisoning during a cave search mission in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry. The operation, part of the Claw-Lock campaign against PKK militants, resulted in a tragic loss after methane exposure.
The incident occurred as nineteen soldiers entered a mountain cave and were exposed to methane gas. Five soldiers died on Sunday, followed by another seven on Monday. The Defence Ministry extended condolences and hoped for swift recovery for the other affected troops.
Senior Defence officials, including Defence Minister Yasar Guler, are set to visit the region for inspections and to attend funeral ceremonies. The Claw-Lock Operation has been ongoing since April 2022 to target Kurdish militant activities in the region.
