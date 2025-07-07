Manmohan Samal's Unopposed Return: Shaping Odisha BJP's Future

Manmohan Samal is poised for re-election as Odisha BJP president, being the only candidate to file a nomination for the post on Monday.

Samal, who has served multiple terms as state party president, filed his papers in the presence of notable leaders including Odisha BJP Election Officer Pratap Sarangi.

Despite a personal electoral defeat, his leadership was instrumental in BJP's victorious performance against the Biju Janata Dal, securing majority seats in both state and national elections.