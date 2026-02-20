Odisha Budget Sparks Political Debate: A 'Full Menu in an Empty Kitchen'?

The Odisha budget has ignited a political storm, with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticizing it as 'a full menu in an empty kitchen.' The budget, presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has a total outlay of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Critics argue the budget boosts public debt without guaranteeing effective utilization of funds. BJD MLA Arun Sahoo likened the budget to an 'elephant' that could turn into an 'ant' when it comes to actual expenditure. The Congress accused the government of failing to spend 43% of allocated resources.

Defending the budget, state BJP president Manmohan Samal highlighted its focus on agriculture, tourism, health, education, and cultural promotion, asserting it addresses citizens' aspirations. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan supported the sentiment, hailing the budget as inclusive and promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)