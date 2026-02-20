Left Menu

Odisha Budget Sparks Political Debate: A 'Full Menu in an Empty Kitchen'?

The Odisha budget, amounting to Rs 3.10 lakh crore, has sparked controversy with opposition leaders labeling it an 'empty promise.' Concerns were raised about increased public debt and ineffective fund utilization, while the state government defends it as a roadmap for prosperity and cultural promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST
Odisha Budget Sparks Political Debate: A 'Full Menu in an Empty Kitchen'?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha budget has ignited a political storm, with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticizing it as 'a full menu in an empty kitchen.' The budget, presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has a total outlay of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Critics argue the budget boosts public debt without guaranteeing effective utilization of funds. BJD MLA Arun Sahoo likened the budget to an 'elephant' that could turn into an 'ant' when it comes to actual expenditure. The Congress accused the government of failing to spend 43% of allocated resources.

Defending the budget, state BJP president Manmohan Samal highlighted its focus on agriculture, tourism, health, education, and cultural promotion, asserting it addresses citizens' aspirations. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan supported the sentiment, hailing the budget as inclusive and promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026