Naveen Patnaik Discharged after Surgery

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing spine surgery for cervical arthritis. Following his operation on June 22, Patnaik remains in the city, with further medical advice pending. Meanwhile, Debi Mishra leads the BJD's operations in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:24 IST
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has been released from a private hospital in Mumbai following spine surgery for cervical arthritis, according to party officials.

The procedure took place on June 22 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, as stated by the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly. Doctors released Patnaik after his condition showed significant improvement.

In his absence, a 15-member BJD committee, spearheaded by vice-president Debi Mishra, is managing party activities. Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, have extended their best wishes for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

