Naveen Patnaik Discharged after Surgery

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has been released from a private hospital in Mumbai following spine surgery for cervical arthritis, according to party officials.

The procedure took place on June 22 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, as stated by the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly. Doctors released Patnaik after his condition showed significant improvement.

In his absence, a 15-member BJD committee, spearheaded by vice-president Debi Mishra, is managing party activities. Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, have extended their best wishes for his swift recovery.

