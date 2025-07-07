High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu Meet Amid Global Tensions

As global tensions rise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump reunite for a crucial meeting, focusing on the prolonged Gaza conflict. With a looming US ceasefire proposal, this meeting may be a turning point, although the path to peace remains uncertain.

In parallel, geopolitical dynamics shift as China clarifies that BRICS is a platform for cooperative development without confronting any specific nation. This statement follows Trump's tariff threats on nations adhering to what he describes as BRICS' 'Anti-American policies,' heightening international trade tensions.

Adding to the complex international scene, Tesla's stock suffers a setback following renewed tensions between CEO Elon Musk and Trump. Musk's protest against a Republican spending bill and Trump's subsequent criticism underscore a growing feud with potential implications for Musk's businesses, overshadowing market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)