Ashwani Kumar Sharma Appointed Punjab BJP Working President

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, a Punjab MLA representing the Pathankot seat, has been appointed as the working president of the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit. The announcement was made by BJP national president J P Nadda, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Sharma has a history of leadership within the party, having previously served as the state unit president before Sunil Jakhar took over the role in July 2023. His return comes with high expectations to bolster the party's influence in Punjab.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu extended his congratulations to Sharma in a social media post, praising his rich experience and dedication. Bittu expressed confidence in Sharma's ability to enhance the BJP's footprint in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

