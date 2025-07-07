Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar Sharma Appointed Punjab BJP Working President

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, a Punjab MLA, has been appointed as the working president of the BJP's state unit. The appointment was made by the BJP national president J P Nadda. Sharma previously served as the state unit president and is expected to strengthen the party's presence in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:23 IST
Ashwani Kumar Sharma Appointed Punjab BJP Working President
Ashwani Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, a Punjab MLA representing the Pathankot seat, has been appointed as the working president of the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit. The announcement was made by BJP national president J P Nadda, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Sharma has a history of leadership within the party, having previously served as the state unit president before Sunil Jakhar took over the role in July 2023. His return comes with high expectations to bolster the party's influence in Punjab.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu extended his congratulations to Sharma in a social media post, praising his rich experience and dedication. Bittu expressed confidence in Sharma's ability to enhance the BJP's footprint in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025