Rebel Voices in BJP: A Gathering of Influence

The dissident faction within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resurfaced, choosing the residence of BJP MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi as their meeting ground after a period of relative inactivity. This meeting follows the expulsion of three rebel MLAs that rocked the party's unity.

The assembly included prominent figures such as Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister and MLA brother of the host, and other influential leaders like Harihar MLA B P Harish and former MLAs Kumar Bangarappa, Aravind Limbavali, Srimant Patil, and Mahesh Kumathalli. During the gathering, a video was recorded that quickly went viral, drawing attention to the resurgence of the rebel group.

This meeting coincided with the 'Lakshmi Devi Jatre', an event of both religious and political significance spearheaded by Ramesh Jarkiholi and his family. It was noted that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a vocal critic of the party's leadership, also paid homage at the temple. Having been once at the forefront of the rebel faction, Yatnal's presence and discussions with Ramesh Jarkiholi further fueled speculations about strategic maneuvers as the BJP deliberates over its new state leadership.