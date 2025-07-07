Left Menu

Rebel Voices in BJP: A Gathering of Influence

A faction within the BJP has resurfaced following the expulsion of three rebel MLAs. Convening at Lakhan Jarkiholi's residence, key members including former ministers and MLAs discussed strategies amidst annual religious festivities, showcasing a contention for influence as the party deliberates on its new state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:44 IST
Rebel Voices in BJP: A Gathering of Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The dissident faction within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resurfaced, choosing the residence of BJP MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi as their meeting ground after a period of relative inactivity. This meeting follows the expulsion of three rebel MLAs that rocked the party's unity.

The assembly included prominent figures such as Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister and MLA brother of the host, and other influential leaders like Harihar MLA B P Harish and former MLAs Kumar Bangarappa, Aravind Limbavali, Srimant Patil, and Mahesh Kumathalli. During the gathering, a video was recorded that quickly went viral, drawing attention to the resurgence of the rebel group.

This meeting coincided with the 'Lakshmi Devi Jatre', an event of both religious and political significance spearheaded by Ramesh Jarkiholi and his family. It was noted that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a vocal critic of the party's leadership, also paid homage at the temple. Having been once at the forefront of the rebel faction, Yatnal's presence and discussions with Ramesh Jarkiholi further fueled speculations about strategic maneuvers as the BJP deliberates over its new state leadership.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025