Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Vaccine and Election Allegations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defends herself against a no-confidence motion initiated by right-wing lawmakers. Allegations include her role in vaccine negotiations and interference in elections. While facing criticism, von der Leyen is likely to survive the vote, revealing political divides within the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:16 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Vaccine and Election Allegations
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended herself against allegations from political adversaries, branding them as conspiracy theories linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes ahead of a no-confidence vote initiated by hard-right lawmakers within the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen, who spearheaded the EU's vaccine procurement for the pandemic, criticized the censure motion as an attempt by extremists to divide pro-European political groups. Accusations against her include improper communications with vaccine manufacturer Pfizer and election interference in Germany and Romania.

Despite the allegations, von der Leyen is expected to win the vote comfortably, although failure would mean resignation. The motion underscores tensions within the EU, especially with alliances between conservative and right-wing factions, which have sparked criticism from centrist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025