Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Vaccine and Election Allegations

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended herself against allegations from political adversaries, branding them as conspiracy theories linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes ahead of a no-confidence vote initiated by hard-right lawmakers within the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen, who spearheaded the EU's vaccine procurement for the pandemic, criticized the censure motion as an attempt by extremists to divide pro-European political groups. Accusations against her include improper communications with vaccine manufacturer Pfizer and election interference in Germany and Romania.

Despite the allegations, von der Leyen is expected to win the vote comfortably, although failure would mean resignation. The motion underscores tensions within the EU, especially with alliances between conservative and right-wing factions, which have sparked criticism from centrist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)