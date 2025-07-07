Left Menu

APCC Chief Urges Action for COA Approval Amid Student Protests in Kadapa

YS Sharmila Reddy, APCC president, supports student protests at YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University over missing COA approval. Criticizing current and past administrations for negligence, she demands swift action to secure students' academic futures, pressing the coalition government and BJP-led Centre for urgent intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:21 IST
APCC Chief Urges Action for COA Approval Amid Student Protests in Kadapa
APCC Chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy met protesting students (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila Reddy has thrown her support behind students of YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa, who are protesting due to the lack of Council of Architecture (COA) approval for their courses.

Reddy questioned the admission process, highlighting how students had been enrolled without COA sanction. She placed blame on Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy, and the coalition government, stressing the immediate need to address the uncertainty faced by architecture students, who are nearing graduation without valid certification.

Her criticisms extended to the previous YSRCP regime and the current coalition government for their failure to secure COA approval, which, she argued, jeopardizes students' future careers and academic prospects. She called on Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and the BJP to urgently resolve this longstanding issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025