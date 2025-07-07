APCC Chief Urges Action for COA Approval Amid Student Protests in Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila Reddy has thrown her support behind students of YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa, who are protesting due to the lack of Council of Architecture (COA) approval for their courses.

Reddy questioned the admission process, highlighting how students had been enrolled without COA sanction. She placed blame on Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy, and the coalition government, stressing the immediate need to address the uncertainty faced by architecture students, who are nearing graduation without valid certification.

Her criticisms extended to the previous YSRCP regime and the current coalition government for their failure to secure COA approval, which, she argued, jeopardizes students' future careers and academic prospects. She called on Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and the BJP to urgently resolve this longstanding issue.

