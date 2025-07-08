Left Menu

Iran's Call for Dialogue Amid Tensions with U.S. and Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expresses belief in resolving U.S.-Iran conflicts through dialogue but highlights trust issues due to American and Israeli attacks on Iran. He cautions President Trump against being influenced by Israel into war. Concerns persist about Israeli military actions and Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has voiced optimism about resolving tensions with the U.S. through dialogue, despite ongoing mistrust following recent American and Israeli aggressions against Iran.

In a discussion with U.S. commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian advised President Trump not to be swayed into conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington for White House talks.

The Iranian president highlighted Israel's significant role in derailing previous negotiations, warning of possible future disruptions and critiquing recent attacks on Iran's nuclear program as evidence of Israel's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

