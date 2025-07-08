U.S. Revokes HTS Terrorist Designation Amid Syrian Rebuilding Efforts

The Trump administration has revoked the terrorist designation for Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly al-Nusra Front, in a move to help Syria rebuild after years of civil war. This decision aligns with President Trump's strategy to support Syria under its new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The decision to revoke HTS's designation comes after HTS-led rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad, marking a turning point in Syria's political landscape. This revocation aims to ease U.S. sanctions, opening pathways for Syria's financial integration and reconstruction efforts.

While the U.S. lifts its sanctions, the U.N. Security Council maintains restrictions on HTS and Sharaa, leaving full international engagement contingent on further diplomatic decisions. Syria sees this as a positive step toward improved international cooperation.