Renewing Bridges: King Charles Hosts Macron for Historic State Visit

King Charles is set to receive French President Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle, marking the first state visit from a European leader since Brexit. This visit highlights the rekindling of the UK's political relationship with France.

Amid the backdrop of grand pageantry, the discussions will focus on key issues such as people-smuggling, economic ties, and joint defense initiatives for Ukraine. This comes as efforts are underway to repair strained relations following the Brexit negotiations.

The visit includes meetings with British leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in efforts to formalize cooperation on several bilateral matters, such as nuclear energy projects and regional security, aiming to solidify a renewed partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)