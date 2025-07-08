Left Menu

Trial Set to Begin for Poetry-Writing Attacker of Slovak Prime Minister

The trial of Juraj C., accused of shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, commences Tuesday. The attack, labeled as terrorism, highlighted political rifts in Slovakia. Juraj cited disagreements with Fico's policies as his motive. Fico, opposing EU-NATO policies, has been a controversial figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a trial will commence in Slovakia for Juraj C., accused of shooting and seriously wounding Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, an incident that illuminated deep political and social schisms within the nation.

The 72-year-old defendant, described as a poet, activist, and former laborer, allegedly targeted Fico due to disputes over policies impacting Ukraine, media, and cultural sectors. The attack, classified as a terrorist act, could lead to a life sentence if Juraj is found guilty.

The court has allocated initial hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the sessions expected to include a reading of the charges and questioning. Additional hearings might follow before reaching a verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

