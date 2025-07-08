Left Menu

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Mourns Father's Passing

Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur after being critically ill. Despite the medical team's best efforts, he died on July 8, 2025. AIIMS Jodhpur has expressed deep condolences to the Vaishnaw family.

Daulal Vaishnaw, the father of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur, the hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw had been in critical condition for several days and was under intensive medical care. Despite exhaustive efforts by the medical staff, he succumbed on July 8, 2025, at 11:52 AM.

AIIMS Jodhpur released a statement expressing its condolences and support to the bereaved Vaishnaw family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

