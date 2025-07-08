Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Mourns Father's Passing

Daulal Vaishnaw, the father of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur, the hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw had been in critical condition for several days and was under intensive medical care. Despite exhaustive efforts by the medical staff, he succumbed on July 8, 2025, at 11:52 AM.

AIIMS Jodhpur released a statement expressing its condolences and support to the bereaved Vaishnaw family during this difficult time.

