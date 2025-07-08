Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Leaders for Silence on Dubey's Language Remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a fierce critique of both Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over their silence towards BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's incendiary comments on the language issue.

Raut, addressing reporters, condemned Dubey's controversial language and called upon Shiv Sena officials to consider removing the late Bal Thackeray's photographs if they continued alliances with Dubey. The remarks from Dubey, referring to plans to attack Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, intensified tensions already rising from an MNS incident involving a shopkeeper over language disputes.

Raut also accused Dubey of dubious activities, claiming he is known for extracting commissions and presenting a fake degree. He reiterated Shiv Sena's non-antagonistic relations with the Hindi-speaking community, challenging the legitimacy of Dubey's representation of them. Raut emphasized the need for the Maharashtra leadership to address the situation, otherwise recommending resignations from positions of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)