Norman Tebbit: A Titan of Conservative Politics Passes Away at 94
Norman Tebbit, a pivotal figure in British conservative politics, has passed away at 94. Known for his staunch policies and a survivor of the 1984 Brighton bomb attack, Tebbit was integral to Margaret Thatcher's leadership. His controversial 'cricket test' remains a notable aspect of his legacy.
Tebbit embodied hardline Conservative Party values, vocally criticizing trade unions, advocating for stringent immigration controls, and calling for a return to traditional morals. He is perhaps best known for advising the unemployed to proactively seek work. "Norman Tebbit was an icon in British politics and his death will cause sadness across the political spectrum," said Kemi Badenoch, the current Conservative Party leader, on X.
A former RAF and airline pilot, Tebbit advanced to become a cabinet minister and played a crucial role in orchestrating a campaign that resulted in a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in 1987, securing Thatcher a third term. He became a prominent victim of the Irish Republican Army's bomb attack in Brighton in 1984, enduring hours trapped in the debris of the Grand Hotel. The attack rendered his wife Margaret paralysed.
