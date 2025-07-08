Left Menu

Norman Tebbit: A Titan of Conservative Politics Passes Away at 94

Norman Tebbit, a pivotal figure in British conservative politics, has passed away at 94. Known for his staunch policies and a survivor of the 1984 Brighton bomb attack, Tebbit was integral to Margaret Thatcher's leadership. His controversial 'cricket test' remains a notable aspect of his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:29 IST
Norman Tebbit: A Titan of Conservative Politics Passes Away at 94

Norman Tebbit, a staunch former British politician and fervent supporter of Margaret Thatcher, has passed away at the age of 94. Surviving a deadly bomb attack in 1984 that targeted Thatcher's government in Brighton, Tebbit left a lasting mark on British politics.

Tebbit embodied hardline Conservative Party values, vocally criticizing trade unions, advocating for stringent immigration controls, and calling for a return to traditional morals. He is perhaps best known for advising the unemployed to proactively seek work. "Norman Tebbit was an icon in British politics and his death will cause sadness across the political spectrum," said Kemi Badenoch, the current Conservative Party leader, on X.

A former RAF and airline pilot, Tebbit advanced to become a cabinet minister and played a crucial role in orchestrating a campaign that resulted in a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in 1987, securing Thatcher a third term. He became a prominent victim of the Irish Republican Army's bomb attack in Brighton in 1984, enduring hours trapped in the debris of the Grand Hotel. The attack rendered his wife Margaret paralysed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025