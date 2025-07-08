Norman Tebbit: A Titan of Conservative Politics Passes Away at 94

Norman Tebbit, a staunch former British politician and fervent supporter of Margaret Thatcher, has passed away at the age of 94. Surviving a deadly bomb attack in 1984 that targeted Thatcher's government in Brighton, Tebbit left a lasting mark on British politics.

Tebbit embodied hardline Conservative Party values, vocally criticizing trade unions, advocating for stringent immigration controls, and calling for a return to traditional morals. He is perhaps best known for advising the unemployed to proactively seek work. "Norman Tebbit was an icon in British politics and his death will cause sadness across the political spectrum," said Kemi Badenoch, the current Conservative Party leader, on X.

A former RAF and airline pilot, Tebbit advanced to become a cabinet minister and played a crucial role in orchestrating a campaign that resulted in a landslide victory for the Conservative Party in 1987, securing Thatcher a third term. He became a prominent victim of the Irish Republican Army's bomb attack in Brighton in 1984, enduring hours trapped in the debris of the Grand Hotel. The attack rendered his wife Margaret paralysed.

