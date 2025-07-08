BJP Demands Apology from Congress President Kharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a public apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of using inappropriate language towards President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind. The BJP's request follows Kharge's controversial remarks during an event in Chhattisgarh.

Allegations focus on Kharge's alleged mispronunciations and statements implying that the BJP's appointment of Presidents Murmu and Kovind was part of an agenda to exploit land, water, and forest resources. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described these comments as indicative of the Congress party's 'anti-Dalit, anti-Adivasi, and anti-Constitution' stance.

As tensions mount, Bhatia insists that Kharge apologize, warning that failing to do so could lead to widespread public outrage. He further accused Kharge of being influenced by Rahul Gandhi, heightening political tensions between the two major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)